LYNDHURST, Ohio (WKBN) –¬†Remember how windy it was Wednesday? A little girl near Cleveland sure does.

Four-year-old Madison Gardner and her mom just got back to their house in Lyndhurst. Madison opened the screen door when a blast of wind sent her flying through the air!

She held on but got pinned between the door and the siding.

The home security camera caught the whole thing, including the fact that Madison didn’t drop her {mom’s} cell phone.