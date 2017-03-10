Woman arrested in bomb threat robbery of Youngstown bank

Marion Edwards is charged with aggravated robbery

Marion edwards is charged with the robbery of the Home Savings and Loan in downtown Youngstown, Ohio.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a woman who they say robbed a downtown bank by telling a clerk she had a bomb strapped to her body.

Police arrested Marion Edwards, 28, Thursday afternoon. Her address is listed as homeless.

Edwards is charged with aggravated robbery in connection to the March 6 robbery of the Home Savings and Loan in downtown Youngstown.

Police say Edwards walked into the bank and handed the clerk a note telling her to hand over $20s and $50s or a person on a cell phone would detonate a bomb she had strapped to her body. The teller gave her the money. The woman asked for the note back and walked out of the bank. Police received reports that she got on a bus at the WRTA station and traveled to Youngstown’s north side.

