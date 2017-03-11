Ann Elizabeth Keck Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Funeral services will be 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 65 N. Broad St., Canfield Chapel for Ann E. Keck. 69 of Salem who died at her residence Saturday evening, March 11.

Ann was born December 3, 1947 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Martin and Dorothy (Kalaher) DeRose and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Jackson-Milton High School and had owned and operated a dairy farm with her husband for many years. Ann then worked in the clerical department for Salem Area Visiting Nurses for 18 years.

She enjoyed gardening and especially enjoyed baking her Christmas cookies. She also loved antiques and attending auctions and antique stores.

Ann leaves her husband, James A. Keck, whom she married July 29, 1967; her daughter, Shannon A. Keck of Beloit; a son, Marc J. (Jodie) Keck of Salem and one grandson, Luke. Ann also leaves her sister, Jane (Dan) Farkas of Columbiana.

Besides her parents, Ann was preceded in death by a son, Matthew J. Keck.

Friends may call on Wednesday, March 15 from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that contributions be made to the Jette Beck Benefit (daughter of a family friend diagnosed with cancer) in memory of Ann at any Huntington Bank.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



