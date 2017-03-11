Charolette E. Herman Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Charolette E. Herman, age 68, died on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at her home surrounded by her loving family following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born October 21, 1948 in Youngstown, she was the daughter of George and Donna (Leese) Boley.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed caring for her grandchildren.

Survivors include her three sons, Richard (Samantha), John (Amy) and Jason Herman; grandchildren, Taylor, Zachary, Kayla, Alec and Brody Herman; brothers and sisters, Donald Boley, Linda Petrosky, Suzanne Moskal, Marylyn Sees, Cindy Rhodes (Jack), Dusty Boley (Pat), Gina Porterfield (Ron), Gerald Hanley, Tammy Hanley and Larry Hanley (Michelle).

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Richard L. Herman, Sr, who died on September 24, 2004; as well as brothers, Harvey and Donald Boley and sister, Terry Zapata.

Friends will be received at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, on Wednesday, March 8 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. where services will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to MVI for the care they gave to Charolette.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. To view obituary visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



