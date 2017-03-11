Destination Imagination competition at YSU sends winners to state

Groups of up to seven participants competed in each of the S.T.E.A.M. elements

Creative problem solving skills were on display at YSU Saturday morning. Destination Imagination held a regional competition with winners heading to a state tournament.

Groups of up to seven participants competed in each of the S.T.E.A.M. elements — Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics.

Tournament Director Cindy Baer says that, above all, the most important aspect is team building.

“This is a program unlike any other,” Baer said. “This is what we want — the future of our country to be innovative kids who know how to work together, solve problems and be creative. And know how to work together as teams.”

Younger students also competed in their own divisions.

A global finals tournament will take place in Tennessee later this year with participants from all over the world.

