Don’t just set clocks ahead, change smoke detector batteries

Howland Township Fire Chief James Pantalone said the department has batteries in stock for citizens

Smoke alarm, fire alarm generic

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Daylight Saving Time starts early Sunday morning.

Not only do you need to spring your clocks ahead, but it’s also a good time to put fresh batteries in your smoke detectors.

Howland Township Fire Chief James Pantalone said this is a small step which can save lives.

“If you’re deficient in your house and you don’t have one — the residents of Howland Township — the fire department does have some stock,” Pantalone said. “So please, look at contacting us.”

Chief Pantalone says doing this about every six months — whenever you have to change your clocks — will keep your smoke detectors ready in case of an emergency.

You can contact the Howland Fire Department at 330-856-5002.

