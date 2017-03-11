Gary L. Fenton Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Gary L. Fenton, 64, of Warren, died at his home Friday morning, March 11, 2017, after a long illness.

Gary was born September 1, 1952, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Eber and Virginia Mann Fenton. He spent 12 years residing in California, but lived most of his life in the area.

He was a Journeyman lineman and had been a member of I.B.E.W. for many years. Gary was proud to be a Marine Corp veteran.

Besides his wife, the former Georgiann Aulisio, whom he married August 28, 1990, he leaves his mother of Ashtabula, Ohio; two sons, Scott Fenton and Chris (Tonya) Fenton, both of Warren; a step-son, Richard Poppelriter of Warren; a step-daughter, Christine Sobinovsky of Martinsburg, West Virginia; two brothers, Bernard (Judy) Fenton and Keith Fenton, both of Girard; a sister, Virginia (Vern) Wiswell of Las Vegas, Nevada and four grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father.

There will be no services or calling hours at this time.

You can view this obituary at statonborowskifuneralhome.com.



