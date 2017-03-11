Jackson-Milton girls fall in Regional Finals

MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Jackson-Milton girls basketball team was defeated by Berlin Hiland, 63-20 Saturday in a Division IV Regional Final at Perry High School.

The Hawks applied full court pressure and jumped out to an early lead. The Blue Jays were held to just one point in the 2nd quarter and Hiland led, 35-9 at halftime.

Jackson-Milton rounds out their historic season with a 23-4 overall record. The Blue Jays advanced to their first ever Regional Championship game this weekend.

The girls also won their 2nd straight ITCL and District Championship and were state-ranked most of the season.