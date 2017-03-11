Lois Jean Mattson Obituary

LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Lois Jean Mattson of Lackawannock Township passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening, March 11, 2017, in her home, she was 84.

Mrs. Mattson was born August 17, 1932, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, a daughter of H. Clair and Elsie (Lutes) Moon.

She was a 1959 graduate of Grove City High School.

Following her graduation, she was employed as a legal secretary in Atty. Herman Rodgers Law office and later when he was the Mercer County District Attorney and a Common Pleas Court Judge.

She then was employed in various law offices in the Shenango Valley and a secretary to Patent Attorneys in California.

Lois joined First National Bank in 1973 and served as an executive secretary in Personnel and the Trust Department, retiring in 1995.

Lois was a member and past president of Mercer County Legal Secretaries and the Shenango Valley Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association where she was voted “Woman of the Year” in 1995.

During her retirement, she was employed as secretary / bookkeeper for her son-in-law’s masonry business, Harper and Houston.

Lois was a member of Grace Chapel Community Church in Hermitage.

She enjoyed traveling, reading, walking and taking care of her special pets, Punkin and Sadie.

Her greatest joy was being with her family and always being there for them.

Surviving are three children, Brenda Truchan and her husband, Wayne, of Brookfield, Bruce Mattson and his wife Patty, of West Middlesex and Lori Harper and her husband, Perry of Lackawannock Township; three granddaughters, Jolene (Truchan) Jones and her husband, Keith and Jessie (Truchan) Holland and her husband, Will all from Hubbard and Rachel Harper of Lackawannock Township; two grandsons, Shane and Derek Mattson of West Middlesex; two great-grandchildren, Kaylin and Brocktyn Jones of Hubbard and a sister-in-law, Charlotte Moon of Mercer.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Lucille McClung; and a brother, Delbert Moon.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St. in Sharon.

Funeral service will be 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, in the funeral home, with Rev. Aaron Lego, pastor of Grace Chapel Community Church in Hermitage, officiating.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. To view obituary visit www.mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.



