Marilyn J. Maule Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Marilyn J. Maule, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at 3:35 a.m. in Sharon Regional Health System after a brief illness, she was 81.

Marilyn was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on January 7, 1936, the daughter of the late Robert P. and Ethel N. (Mitchell) Gilson.

She was a 1953 graduate of Sharon High School and went on to gradute from Sharon General Hospital School of Nursing in 1956.

She was a very active member of Charleston United Methodist Church in Hermitage, where she attended numerous Bible studies and helped with many church dinners.

She had worked as a registered nurse at Sharon Regional Health System for 42 years before retiring in 1998.

Marilyn enjoyed cross stitching, crocheting and knitting along with being known for her baking talents.

She loved spending time with her family and going out to lunch frequently with her retired nursing friends.

She was the widow of Harold H. Maule, whom she married on August 17, 1957. He died January 29, 2001.

She is survived by her sons, James D. Maule of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Dale L. Maule and his wife Marilyn of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Harold R. Maule and his wife Robin, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania along with eight grandchildren, Gavin Maule, Michelle Hamner and her husband, Ed, Jessica, Heidi and Danielle Maule, Kevin, Nicholas and Scotti Maule.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Charleston United Methodist Church, 1156 Greenfield Rd., Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Friends are invited to call Wednesday, March 15, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, 264 E. State St., Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146.

Funeral service at Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, Sharon, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 16th, with Rev. William Locke, pastor of Charleston United Methodist Church officiating.

Interment at America’s Cemetery Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home. To view obituary visit www.stevensonfuneralhome.net.



Order Flowers Here