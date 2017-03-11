Ohio Dems see edge if Trump tells agency head ‘you’re fired’

Richard Cordray is the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, created in 2010 in the wake of the worst financial crisis since the Depression

In this March 26, 2015, file photo, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray speaks during a panel discussion in Richmond, Va. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has proposed a massive overhaul of the multibillion dollar debt-collection industry. The changes released Thursday, July 28, 2016, would restrict collectors from calling numerous times a day, require them to more substantially prove a debt is valid, and give people more ability to dispute their bills. The CFPB is also proposing a 30-day waiting period on collection attempts for loans tied to a person who has recently died. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) – Republicans are urging President Donald Trump to fire the head of the nation’s primary consumer protection agency, and some Ohio Democrats focused on next year’s race for governor say go for it.

Richard Cordray is the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, created in 2010 in the wake of the worst financial crisis since the Depression.

Cordray is extremely unpopular with some congressional Republicans who consider the agency’s structure as unconstitutional even though it’s meant to enhance its independence.

Any firing of Cordray would likely result in litigation. It would also give the little-known government official an opening to run for governor in his home state of Ohio, where some Democrats would view being fired by Trump as a badge of honor.

