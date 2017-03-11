Ohio Edison still working to restore all power in the area

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The wind storms earlier this week left many people around the Valley without power.

Saturday, we got calls to our newsroom with some people saying that they were still without power more than three days later.

Ohio Edison said Saturday they are aware of the outages and that most of them are in Trumbull County. They say the damage from the wind — paired with snow later in the week — slowed their response time.

“We’ve had to deal with severe winds, which have the potential to cause a lot of outages because it blows down trees into our equipment,” Mark Durbin of Ohio Edison said. “That did happen. So we are trying to clear the trees out before we can make the repairs.”

Ohio Edison said that they are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

