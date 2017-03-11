Player of the Game: Ursuline’s Anthony Howell

Howell notched a double-double in the win, piling up 21 points and 14 rebounds, helping the Irish win a fourth straight District crown

Ursuline's Anthony Howell was named Player of the Game for his play in the 70-33 Irish victory over Salem.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline’s Anthony Howell was named Player of the Game for his play in the 70-33 Irish victory over Salem Saturday afternoon in the Division II District Championship game.

The contest was broadcast as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV on March 11th.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

Howell notched a double-double in the win, piling up 21 points and 14 rebounds, helping the Irish win a fourth straight District crown.

