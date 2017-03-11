Police: Apple juice ingested by children not contaminated

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – Police say apple juice ingested by two children in a central Pennsylvania restaurant wasn’t the cause of their burn-type injuries, but the caustic substance involved remains a mystery.

Lt. Robin Weaver of the East Lampeter Township police department told LNP newspapers on Friday that tests indicate the store-bought juice wasn’t contaminated by the manufacturer or before it was purchased by Star Buffet & Grill near Lancaster.

Weaver said “There is no evidence that there is any further danger to the public.”

Officials said the mouths and throats of a 10-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl were burned by something at the Chinese buffet March 3. They were reported in good condition at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

The restaurant was closed Tuesday over possible building code violations.

