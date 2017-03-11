RadioShack to close 4 local stores following bankruptcy announcement

The popular electronics convenience store has announced bankruptcy for the second time

By Published: Updated:
This Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2015 photo shows a RadioShack store in Dallas. The company that introduced the first mass-market personal computer, is fading after years of heavy losses and the suspension of its shares. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
AP Photo

FORT WORTH, Texas (WKBN) – General Wireless Operations Inc., also known as RadioShack, announced Wednesday it has filed for bankruptcy.

RadioShack’s websites, stores and dealer locations nationwide are still open, but the company plans to close about 200 stores and evaluate business options for the remaining 1,300.

In 2015, formerly known as RS Legacy Corporation, RadioShack declared bankruptcy for the first time.

RadioShack’s president and CEO said the company’s decision comes from many factors, mainly poor performance numbers of mobility sales.

A press release stated the company looks to preserve jobs with a transition agreement with Sprint Corporation.

The following locations are expected to close within the month:

  • 7131 Tiffany Blvd. in Boardman
  • 3551 Belmont Ave. in Liberty
  • 1037 N. Hermitage Rd. in Hermitage, Pa.
  • 15937 State Rd. Route 170, East Liverpool in Calcutta

The stores located at 1114 Village Plaza in Columbiana and 2362 E. State St. in Salem will remain open.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s