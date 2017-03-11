Reynolds’ Beau Bayless captures State Wrestling Title

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Reynolds wrestling team capped off an historic season Saturday, winning the PIAA Class AA State Wrestling Championship, and bringing home an individual state champion.

Sophomore Beau Bayless won the State Title in the 106 pound weight class, with a 5-0 decision over Josh Boozel from Mount Union.

“[Beau] has been one consistent unit the whole year for us,” said head coach Casey Taylor.

The Raiders captured their 3rd Class AA Team Championship, the others coming back in 2006 and 2007. They won the Dual State Title less than a month ago, after going a perfect 23-0 on the season. The Raiders also won a District 10 Title.

This weekend, Reynolds finished with 8 wrestlers in the top 8 of the State, the most in school history.

“That’s a good feeling to have from our perspective,” said Taylor. “And a good conversation to have for the future of the program.”

Cole Mathews took 2nd in the 138 pound class, while Beau’s older brother Gage Bayless finished 3rd in 126.