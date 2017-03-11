Reynolds’ Beau Bayless captures State Wrestling Title

The Raiders also won their 3rd Team State Championship in school history Saturday

By Published: Updated:
Bayless captured a 106 pound State Championship Saturday.

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Reynolds wrestling team capped off an historic season Saturday, winning the PIAA Class AA State Wrestling Championship, and bringing home an individual state champion.

Sophomore Beau Bayless won the State Title in the 106 pound weight class, with a 5-0 decision over Josh Boozel from Mount Union.

“[Beau] has been one consistent unit the whole year for us,” said head coach Casey Taylor.

The Raiders captured their 3rd Class AA Team Championship, the others coming back in 2006 and 2007. They won the Dual State Title less than a month ago, after going a perfect 23-0 on the season. The Raiders also won a District 10 Title.

This weekend, Reynolds finished with 8 wrestlers in the top 8 of the State, the most in school history.

“That’s a good feeling to have from our perspective,” said Taylor. “And a good conversation to have for the future of the program.”

Cole Mathews took 2nd in the 138 pound class, while Beau’s older brother Gage Bayless finished 3rd in 126.

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s