Shaved heads in Austintown raise money for childhood cancer

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A haircut is raising serious money to fight pediatric cancer.

Around 30 people got their heads shaved Saturday at O’Donold’s in Austintown to raise money for Saint Baldrick’s Foundation.

This is the sixth year the event has been going on in Austintown. Since then, it has raised $58,000 for childhood cancer.

Participants shave their heads as a way to show support for kids who have lost their hair because of cancer.

“The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is the second leading donator to pediatric cancer research behind only the federal government,” said Eric Broz, volunteer event organizer. “Children’s cancer is different than adult cancer because children’s cells are still growing and developing. The treatments that we use on adults, we cannot use on children.”

The local group hopes to raise $22,000 for Saint Baldrick’s.

It already raised more than $16,000 online before Saturday’s event.