State Highway Patrol to increase manpower for St. Patrick’s Day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is issuing a warning to drivers ahead of St. Patrick’s Day events happening in the week ahead.

They’re asking drivers to be prepared and to have a designated driver for any celebrations involving alcohol.

They say this is one of their busiest holidays, so they will be prepared.

“That’s probably up there, you know, you have New Year’s and the day before Thanksgiving is a busy night as well as St. Patrick’s Day. So I’d say those are our big three times a year that we see a lot of OVI related crashes and arrests,” said OSHP Sgt. Eric Brown.

Brown also said they will have extra patrols out during the holiday.