Storm Team 27: A cold weekend

It will be a cold start to the weekend with temperatures climbing out of the teens. The chance for a lake effect snow shower or flurry will stay in the forecast with mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will only reach the lower 20s.

Watching another storm that will develop early next week. This storm could produce heavier snow into Monday night and Tuesday.The cold air will linger through the end of the workweek.

Today: Partly or Mostly cloudy. Small chance for snow Flurries. Little accumulation. (30%)

High: 23

Tonight: Cold. Very small chance for a snow shower or flurry. (20%)

Low: 12

Sunday: Partly or Mostly cloudy. Small chance for snow Flurries early. Mainly snowbelt. (20%)

High: 26

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers late day. (40%) *WATCHING STORM*

High: 33 Low: 14

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Windy with scattered snow showers. (70%) *WATCHING STORM*

High: 30 Low: 24

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 27 Low: 17

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for snow. (30%)

High: 33 Low: 15

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)

High: 42 Low: 25

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 45 Low: 32

