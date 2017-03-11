Storm Team: Bitter cold continues for the weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Tonight expect mostly cloudy skies with lows back down into the teens. There is a chance of an isolated snow shower mainly in the snow belt. Sunday the sun will return but the cold will stay.Highs will only reach the upper 20s. We are watching the next major chance for snow in the Valley. Storm Team 27 is tracking a snow system that will move through our area Tuesday. We will have more details as the model confidence grows but expect snow most of the day Tuesday and into Wednesday.

FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy Cold. Small chance for flurry. (20%)

Low: 15

Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for flurry early. (20%)

High: 27

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 14

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers late day. (30% PM)

High: 33

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Windy with snow showers likely. (100%)

High: 29 Low: 28

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 22 Low: 16

Thursday: Partly cloudy.

High: 26 Low: 14

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower. (30%)

High: 34 Low: 12

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 37 Low: 26

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

