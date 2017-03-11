Ursuline rolls to fourth straight District Title

It marks the fourth straight District Title for the Irish

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline rolled past Salem 70-33 in the Division II District Finals Saturday afternoon at Boardman High School.

It marks the fourth straight District Title for the Irish.

Ursuline’s Anthony Howell led all scorers with a double-double, tallying 21 points and 14 rebounds in the victory. Anise Algahmee added 14 points, including four three-pointers.

Mitch Davidson was the lone Quaker in double-figures. He tallied 15 points in the setback.

Salem ends the season with a record of 13-13.

Ursuline improves to 18-8 overall on the season.

The Irish advances to face Cleveland Central Catholic in the Division II Regional Semifinals Thursday March 16th at 6:15PM at the Canton Memorial Civic Center.

