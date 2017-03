BARBERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch girls basketball team lost to Hathaway Brown, 34-25 Saturday in a Division II Regional Final at Barberton High School.

The Warriors kept it close in the first half and trailed 17-11 at the break. West Branch applied zone defense, which kept them in the game and resulted in the low score.

West Branch finishes the season with a 25-3 overall record.

The Warriors came into the game riding a 23 game win streak and were state-ranked most of the season.