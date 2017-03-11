William “Bill” R. Burnip Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – On Saturday, March 11, 2017, William “Bill” R. Burnip, age 83, passed away peacefully in Essex Of Salem III.

He was born on November 16, 1933 in Lisbon, Ohio a son of William B and Ruth A (Reese) Burnip.

He graduated Lisbon High School in 1951 before joining the U.S. Navy in November 1952. He honorably served our country during the Korean Conflict and was discharged in October 1956.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Hazel Burnip, of Lisbon; children, Douglas (Loni) Burnip of New Albany, Ohio, David Burnip of Lisbon Ohio and Janet (Rob) Bakondy of Houston, Texas. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Jill (John) Daubert, Kayleigh Burnip, RB Bakondy, Stephen (Michaela) Bakondy, Carli Bakondy, Bobby Burnip, Lee Burnip, Leslie Burnip and Ty Burnip; along with a sister, Jean (Duane) Bruey of St. Augustine, Florida.

Memorial service will be held at the Lisbon United Methodist Church. Time and Date will be announced soon.

DUE TO HEALTH REASONS the Burnip family asks in lieu of flowers a donation be made in Bill’s name to the Lisbon United Methodist Church.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To View Obituary visit www.cremateohio.com.



