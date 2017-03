LISBON, Ohio – On Saturday, March 11, 2017, William M. Burnip, age 83, passed away peacefully in Essex Of Salem III.

He was born on November 16, 1933.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Hazel Burnip, of Lisbon; two sons, David Burnip of Lisbon and Douglas Burnip of New Albany, Ohio and other family members.

You can view this obituary at www.cremateohio.com.



