COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (WKBN) – Youngstown State sophomore Chad Zallow finished third in the 60m hurdle finals at the NCAA Track and Field Indoor Championships on Saturday inside Gilliam Indoor Stadium.

Zallow, a Warren JFK grad, ran a time of 7.72 seconds. The finish earned him First-Team All-American honors.

Zallow placed first in the 60m hurdle preliminaries on Saturday with a time of 7.65 seconds.