14-seed Kent State draws UCLA in NCAA Tournament

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – Kent State will matchup with UCLA in Sacramento, Cal., on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Golden Flashes (22-13) — who won the MAC conference tournament Saturday by defeating Akron — are a no. 14 seed in the South Regional.

The Bruins — a no. 3 seed — are 29-4, led by freshman sensation Lonzo Ball.

KSU enters the tournament winners of nine of its last 10 games.

The Flashes, who were seeded sixth in the MAC tournament, downed top-seeded Akron 70-65 at Quicken Loans Arena to clinch a spot in the big dance.

UCLA has also won nine of its past 10 games.

Friday’s contest will be played at the Golden 1 Center.