14-seed Kent State draws UCLA in NCAA Tournament

The Flashes will face UCLA on Friday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento

Kent State teammates celebrate after Kent State defeated Akron 70-65 during an NCAA college basketball championship game of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – Kent State will matchup with UCLA in Sacramento, Cal., on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Golden Flashes (22-13) — who won the MAC conference tournament Saturday by defeating Akron —  are a no. 14 seed in the South Regional.

The Bruins — a no. 3 seed — are 29-4, led by freshman sensation Lonzo Ball.

KSU enters the tournament winners of nine of its last 10 games.

The Flashes, who were seeded sixth in the MAC tournament, downed top-seeded Akron 70-65 at Quicken Loans Arena to clinch a spot in the big dance.

UCLA has also won nine of its past 10 games.

Friday’s contest will be played at the Golden 1 Center.

