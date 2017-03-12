Alert issued for missing elderly Cortland couple

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Bazetta Township Police issued a statewide Missing Adult Alert late Saturday night for a Cortland couple.

According to Trumbull County 911, the alert was issued after Wade Brainard, 89, and Helen Brainard, 82, didn’t return home Saturday evening. They left between 2-4 p.m. Saturday afternoon in a silver Dodge Grand Caravan.

Officials say both have been diagnosed with dementia.

Wade Brainard is 6-foot-1 with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Helen Brainard is 5-foot-5 with gray hair and blue eyes.

You are asked to call 911 if you see the adult or the vehicle.