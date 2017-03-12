Bus runs into crowd in Haiti, killing at least 34 people

A passenger bus first hit two people at a bus stop and then continued into a crowd of people participating in a Rara festival

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A bus plowed into people taking part in an early morning street festival in Haiti on Sunday, killing at least 34 people and injuring 17, rescue officials said.

The accident occurred around 3 a.m. in the city of Gonaives when a passenger bus first hit two people at a bus stop and then continued into a crowd of people participating in a Rara festival, an Easter season Haitian musical celebration, said Josepth Faustin, civil defense coordinator for the Artibonito region.

Faustin said angry festival-goers then attacked the bus and tried to burn it before police rescued the passengers aboard. The bus driver fled and was being sought. Faustin said the cause of the accident was unclear.

The injured were being treated at a hospital in Gonaives, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of the capital.

