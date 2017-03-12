Carl Alan Armour Obituary

GREENVILLE, Ohio – Carl Alan Armour, 65, of Greenville, Pennsylvania died at his home Sunday evening, March 12, 2017.

He was born December 6, 1951 in Painesville, Ohio, a son of Robert and Vivian Orchard Armour.

He leaves seven brothers, Larry Armour of Elizabeth, Colorado, Kenny Armour of Bristleville, Ohio, Donny Armour of Levittsburg, Ohio, Dennis Armour of Hartford, Connecticut, Glenn Armour of Shreveport, Louisiana, Bruce Armour of Painesville, Ohio and Ricky Armour of Richmond Hieghts, Ohio. He also leaves his two sisters, Sandra Goldman of Carson City, Nevada and Brenda Saylor of Windham, Ohio.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Kathy Saylor and Crystal Towner and also a brother, Stevie Armour.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.



