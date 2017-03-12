Charles A. Himes Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Charles A. Himes, age 71, of Warren passed away into eternal rest on Saturday, March 12, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital of natural causes.

He was born on October 28, 1945, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late, Paul and Elsie (Graham) Himes.

Charles married the love of his life, Donna Marie Rader on May 16, 1992 and they enjoyed 25 years of blessed marriage together.

Charles had lived in Lordstown since 1978, formerly of Newton Falls.

He worked in Parts Service at Packard Electric for 32 years before retiring in 1998.

Charles enjoyed golfing, hunting, singing and listening to music and fishing.

Memories of Charles will be carried on by his loving family; his wife, Donna of Lordstown; his sons, Brian (Janell) Himes of Greenville, Texas, Darren (Tiffany) Himes of Crossroads, Texas and Matthew (Lisa) Himes of Newton Falls, his stepsons, Adam (Rachel) Averill of Youngstown and Jeff Newcomb of Garrettsville; his daughter, Tammy Brumbaugh of Leavittsburg; his stepdaughter, Tami (Rick) Yonker of Ravenna; his sister, Jean Young of Largo, Florida; 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Robert and Dick Himes.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service at the VFW 433 Arlington Road Newton Falls, Ohio 44444 on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, Ohio 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family ands friends may view this obituary online or to send condolences to the family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air March 14 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.