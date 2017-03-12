Cold can’t stop spirit of Valley’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Marching bands and floats galore rolled down Market Street for the annual Mahoning Valley St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday.

Cold temperatures and snow didn’t keep people from celebrating.

“Usually this parade means Spring is coming,” said Joyce Kale-Pesta, president of the parade. “Today it’s sort of…Spring is far away.”

This is the 39th year for the parade. Kale-Pesta said she has been involved since it started.

“I actually drove my mother in the first parade in downtown Youngstown,” she said. “Her and her friend Dee Cummings.”

Ed Reese was tapped as the Grand Marshal of the parade.

It’s an honor for him.

“Very excited to be the Grand Marshal,” Reese said. “It’s a great tradition here in the Mahoning Valley. Just very happy to be here today. It’s very cold, but it’s all right.”

Though this year’s parade may not bring Spring along with it, it does mark the start of festival season in the Valley.

“It’s the first big event that people get out to and enjoy,” Kale-Pesta said. “It’s the largest parade we have in this area. We’re number five in the state.”

“It’s really good to see people that you might not have seen since the last parade,” Reese said. “It’s a get-together. It’s a very good social thing for our Valley.”