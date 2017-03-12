Congressman Tim Ryan marks 10-year anniversary of Karl Hoerig murder

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Sunday marks 10 years since United States Air Force Reserve Major Karl Hoerig was found fatally shot in his Trumbull County home in 2007.

Claudia Hoerig, his wife at the time, has been charged with the murder. Three days prior to Karl being found, Claudia emptied his bank account, wired money to her relatives in Brazil and fled the U.S. to avoid justice.

“Karl bravely served our nation, with nearly 200 combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan under his belt. We owe it to him to ensure that his killer, Claudia Hoerig, stands trial for her heinous crime,” said Congressman Tim Ryan. “I remain as committed as ever to making sure that Claudia Hoerig is returned to the United States to face justice.”

Until this point, Brazil’s refusal to extradite any of its own citizens was the main barrier between extraditing Claudia. Congressman Ryan petitioned Brazil to revoke Claudia’s citizenship so the extradition could move forward.

Last April, Brazil’s Supreme Court justices ruled to uphold the Brazilian Ministry of Justice’s decision that had revoked Claudia’s Brazilian citizenship, allowing extradition procedures to move forward.

According to a press release, Claudia is appealing the decision.

