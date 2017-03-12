Crews put out Weathersfield duplex kitchen fire

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Weathersfield duplex caught fire Sunday afternoon before crews arrived and put it out without severe damage.

Just before 4 p.m., Weathersfield Fire Department was called to a working house fire on Carver Niles Road.

According to a dispatch report, a stove caught fire. Officials said it started as a kitchen fire that rapidly spread when the people inside tried to put it out.

A man was taken into custody by Weathersfield Police because he wouldn’t evacuate his neighboring home when the fire department arrived. He was later released by officers.

Officials say the home is not being ruled a loss.