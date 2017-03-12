David A. Hall Obituary

NEGLEY, Ohio – David Albert Hall, 75, passed away suddenly at 11:41 a.m. Sunday, March 12, 2017 at East Liverpool City Hospital, where he had been taken after becoming ill at his home on Taylor Road in Negley.

Dave was born on January 14, 1942, in East Liverpool, a son of the late Joseph E. and Margaret Higgens Hall.

He was a 1961 graduate of East Liverpool High School.

On August 24, 1963, he married the former Cheryl Tucker and they raised their family in this area.

Dave worked at the former Crucible Steel until becoming an East Liverpool City fireman, a position he held for seven years. At that same time, he served as Assistant Chief for the Calcutta Volunteer Fire Department until purchasing a dairy farm near Negley. Dave had also worked in maintenance at Penn Power until returning to farming in 1986.

An enthusiastic Ohio State Buckeye fan, Dave was happiest when surrounded by his family and especially loved sitting under the dogwood tree by the lake.

He attended Rogers Assembly of God.

In addition to his wife, he leaves behind his children, Connie Welsh and her husband, Lee, of Negley, Jeff Hall of Rogers, Crystal Luz and her husband, Roberto, of Grayslake, Illinois and Joe Hall and his wife, Sharon, of East Liverpool.

There are 13 grandchildren, Jacob Carlin, David (Amber) Carlin, Jessica (Corey) Smith, Monica (Micah) Guy, Colton Hall, Breanna Hall, Zach Hubbard, Tyler Hubbard, Ashli Hall, Elissa Ketterer, Colleen Ketterer, Asa Ketterer and Roweena Luz. There are five great-grandchildren, Luke Carlin, Brennen Carlin, Serenity Smith, Skyler Smith, and Emersyn Carlin.

David was preceded in death on December 12, 2012 by a grandson, Joshua Carlin.

Also surviving is a brother, Glenn Hall, of Naples, Florida.

Friends may visit at the Dawson Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 15 where the family will be present from 2:00 – 4 p.m. and 6:00 – 8 p.m.

Pastor Paul Wright of the church will officiate at a service to be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 9.

Burial will follow at Columbiana County Memorial Park.

