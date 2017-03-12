Indians 2B Kipnis likely to miss opener with sore shoulder

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis is likely to miss opening day because of a sore right shoulder.

Indians manager Terry Francona said Sunday that Kipnis will be shut down for the next two weeks to let him recover.

Kipnis has been dealing with the problem this spring and had a cortisone shot two weeks ago.

Kipnis is a two-time All-Star. He hit .275 with 23 home runs and 82 RBIs last season, and then homered twice in the World Series loss to the Cubs.

Minus Kipnis, the Indians could use Michael Martinez at second base or perhaps shift Jose Ramirez over from third base.