James H. “Jimmy” Macom Obituary

GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania – James H. “Jimmy” Macom passed aawy Sunday, March 12, 2017 in Grove City, Pennsyvania.

Jimmy was born on June 11, 1938.

He is survived by his companion, Linda Nulph; his brother, Jack (Jean) Reeher; a son, James (Thomasina Vitto) Macom; three daughters, Amy (William, Jr.) Luzar, Susie Macom and Beth (Roberto) Croce; a stepdaughter, Roxanne Iorio; two stepsons, Mitchel Nulph and Matt (Michelle) Nulph; 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy Helene (Royale) and Harry (Tink) Macom and a brother, Ron Macom.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 16, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory.

