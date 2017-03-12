Jane Bonham McCauley Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio – Longtime East Liverpool resident passed away at the St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center in Columbiana early Sunday morning, March 12, 2017. She was 86 and had resided at St. Mary’s for some time.

A daughter of the late Ernest and Gladys Shafer Bonham, she was born in Akron on January 26, 1931.

Jane came to the East Liverpool area upon her marriage to John L. McCauley on June 28, 1947 and she became a devoted wife, mother and homemaker.

John preceded her in death on June 3, 2008.

Survivors include her daughters, Cheryl Fike of East Liverpool, Kristen McCauley of Alliance and Mandy McCauley, also of East Liverpool and a son, James McCauley of Akron.

There are eight great-grandchildren, Jonathan McCauley, Caitlynn McCauley, Jacob McCauley, Delaney McCauley, Haven Shriver, Zoey McCauley, Isabella McCauley and Pearly Shriver. Jane also leaves behind a sister, Ernestine Knotts, of Marietta, Ohio.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Lou Thornton and Donna Mae Leigh.

Evangelist Will Montgomery will conduct a funeral service at the Dawson Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 15.

Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, March 14 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Columbiana County Memorial Park.

