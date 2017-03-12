Margaret E. Horton Obituary

March 12, 2017 Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Margaret E. Horton passed away Sunday, March 12, 2017.

Margaret was born June 8, 1919.

Calling hours will be held 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 15 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.


