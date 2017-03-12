Margaret E. Horton Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Margaret E. Horton passed away Sunday, March 12, 2017.
Margaret was born June 8, 1919.
Calling hours will be held 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 15 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Margaret E. Horton passed away Sunday, March 12, 2017.
Margaret was born June 8, 1919.
Calling hours will be held 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 15 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.
Important Notice About Our Privacy Policy: We have modified our Privacy Policy to update and clarify our data collection, use, and disclosure practices.
By using this site, you agree to the updated Privacy Policy and Terms of Use