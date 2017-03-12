Martha L. Petracco Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Martha L. Petracco, 81, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital from complications of congestive heart failure.

She was born September 15, 1935, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Margaret Susko.

She was a 1955 graduate of Warren St. Mary’s. For the last 65 years, she had worked at Daffins Candy of Warren and had been manager for the past 30 years. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (St. James Church).

She enjoyed cooking and being with her family especially her granddaughter, Nina.

She is survived by her two sons, Michael J. Petracco of Warren and Mark (Beth) Petracco of Cortland; a granddaughter, Giovannina; a brother, Bernard (Bonnie) Susko of Portage Lake and a sister, Thelma (Bernard) Bast of Grayling, Michigan

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Michael L. Petracco, who she married April 28, 1962 and passed away June 22, 1995 and two brothers, Theodore and Msgr. Martin Susko with whom she had a special bond.

Family and friends may call Wednesday, March 15 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Thursday, March 16 from 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will be Thursday, March 16 at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Thomas Eiseirth officiating.

The family would like to thank Dr. Truong, Lake Vista and the ICU Unit at Trumbull Memorial Hospital for their compassion and care they gave Martha and the Family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Martha’s name to Blessed Sacrament Church 3020 Reeves Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to view this obituary, sign the guest book and send condolences to the Petracco family.

