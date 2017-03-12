Newly located CrossFit gym ready to keep people motivated through winter

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Did you make a New Year’s resolution? Around this time of the year, most people start to break their challenges.

But, if working out was what you had planned to do more of, a CrossFit gym in Austintown has a few tips on how to keep your resolution.

CrossFit 6817 is located at 5011 Mahoning Avenue. The gym just moved to a new location with a bigger space to allow more members in and more room to spread out the equipment.

“CrossFit is a series of functional movements, an exercise program, that meets everybody at their level, whether you’re super in-shape or super out-of-shape,” said member James Williams.

Williams explained that the gym is very welcoming to new members and they understand that everyone has to start out somewhere, so there is no judgement of others’ workout levels.

The gym is open Monday-Friday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Visit CrossFit 6817’s website for more information.

