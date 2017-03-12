Pamela Fay Balzic Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Pamela Fay Balzic, 57, passed away Sunday morning, March 12, 2017, at her home, due to complications from a stroke.

Pamela was born May 29, 1959, in Youngstown, a daughter of Kenneth and Geraldine MuZell Baker and was a lifelong area resident.

Pam was a 1977 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and attended Youngstown State University.

A loving wife, mother and homemaker, Mrs. Balzic also enjoyed her time spent working at the snack bar at Hills Department Store in the Austintown Plaza. Most recently, she enjoyed her work as a receptionist at Comprehensive Psychiatry Group in Boardman.

Pam was an active member of St. Joseph Parish in Austintown, where she was a librarian and secretary at St. Joseph School. She was also a part of the parish’s CCD program, the parish council, the Women’s Renewal Team, the Parish Life Committee and she served as a leader of prayer.

Mrs. Balzic enjoyed holidays with her family, decorating for Christmas and she loved going on her annual trips to Bronner’s Christmas Store in Frankenmuth, Michigan. Pam truly enjoyed life, loved baking cookies, spoiling her grandson, and making others happy. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Pam leaves her husband, Kenneth G. Balzic, whom she married February 21, 1987; three children, Adeline “Addie” (Bill) Bakos of McDonald, Emily Balzic of Austintown and Kenneth G. Balzic, Jr. of Austintown; her mother, Geraldine Baker of Austintown; three sisters, Victoria (Mike) Burton of Youngstown, Sharon Baker of Austintown and Rebecca (Lonnie) Parry of Boardman; four brothers, Ken Baker of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Ron Baker of Franklin, Pennsylvania, Tom (Cynthia) Baker of Boardman and Aaron (Melissa) Baker of Hanoverton; her grandson, George William Bakos and many nieces and nephews.

Her father and an infant brother, Bruce, preceded her in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 15, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 9:15 a.m., Thursday, March 16, at the funeral home and will continue at 10:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Road, Austintown.

Interment will follow at Brunstetter Cemetery in Austintown.

Memorial contributions may be made in Pam’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to view and share this obituary, and to send condolences online to Pam’s family.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air March 14 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.