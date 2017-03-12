Police: Girl, 3, died of gunshot wound in Pittsburgh

The city said the girl was brought to the hospital shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday with a single gunshot wound

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Authorities in western Pennsylvania are investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl in Pittsburgh from a gunshot wound.

The city’s public safety department said the girl was brought into Allegheny General Hospital shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday with a single gunshot wound. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators said the child was shot in a home in the Mount Washington neighborhood, and the mother left the residence “with her daughter in her arms.” Police said a driver took them to the hospital. The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

