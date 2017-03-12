Storm Team 27: A bitter cold morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Some sunshine will return to wrap up the weekend but it will stay cold. Highs will only reach the middle to upper 20s this afternoon. Storm Team 27 is watching the next major chance for snow in the Valley. A snow system will move into our area Monday night into Tuesday. The Tuesday morning commute could be messy with snow accumulations likely. Snow showers will stay in the forecast through Wednesday.

FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Small chance for snow flurry. (20%)

High: 26

Tonight: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 15

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers late day. (30% )

High: 33

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Windy with snow showers likely. (100%)

High: 30 Low: 28

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 22 Low: 16

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 27 Low: 13

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 38 Low: 13

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 40 Low: 29

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 35 Low: 26

