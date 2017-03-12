Storm Team 27: Tracking Winter Storm

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Tonight expect colder temperatures to continue. Monday we will start the day off dry but expect the snow to push into the area later in the afternoon into the evening hours. Less than an inch is expected tomorrow. Monday night the heavier snow will move through dumping 2-4 inches for most of the Valley. The snow will continue through the day Tuesday and eventually transition over to lake effect snow. Another 2-4 inches of snow is expected for Tuesday. Then the lake effect snow will continue for Wednesday adding an additional 1-2 inches for the snow belt. We are watching this system closely because a slight shift in the storm track could add or subtract from snow totals in certain areas.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 15

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers late day. (40% PM) Less than 1 inch.

High: 33

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely. (80%) 2-4 inches.

Low: 25

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Windy with snow showers likely. (100%) 2-4 inches.

High: 27

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%) 1-2 inches in snow belt.

High: 22 Low: 15

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 27 Low: 13

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 34 Low: 11

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain and snow showers. (40%)

High: 39 Low: 28

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30% AM)

High: 35 Low: 26

