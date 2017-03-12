Trumbull County citizens make 15,000 meals for hungry in Africa

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday, the Trumbull County Deanery enlisted students and Catholics from the area to help prepare meals for the hungry in Burkina Faso, Africa.

They totaled 15,000 meals.

The effort was part of the Catholic Relief Services Helping Hands Project, which feeds the hungry across the world.

“Go and make disciples of all nations,” said Tina McCue, event organizer. “Feed the hungry, give drink to the thirsty, clothe the naked — this is what Christ asked us to do. And so that’s what we’re here doing today — feeding the hungry.”

JFK High School will be sending out the boxes of food next week.