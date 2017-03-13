11 local basketball teams to compete in the tournament this week

The Ursuline, McDonald, and Warren JFK boys all advance to the OHSAA Regionals

Eleven local teams remain in the high school basketball tournament this week. Three girls teams will compete in the PIAA Second round, along with five boys teams.

The Ursuline, McDonald, and Warren JFK boys all advance to the OHSAA Regionals. The full week’s schedule is listed below:

Tuesday – 3/14/17

BOYS – D4 McDonald vs. Warren JFK – 8pm at Canton Fieldhouse

Wednesday – 3/15/17

GIRLS – 1A Kennedy Catholic vs. Otto-Eldred – 6pm at Dubois
GIRLS – 2A West Middlesex vs. Bishop Guilfoyle – TBA
GIRLS – 3A Neshannock vs. Karns City – 7:30pm at Slippery Rock University

BOYS – 1A Kennedy Catholic vs. Juniata Valley – TBA
BOYS – 3A Greenville vs. Lincoln Park – TBA
BOYS – 2A Wilmington vs. Bishop Canevin – 7:30pm at North Allegheny
BOYS – 4A Grove City vs.Quaker Valley – 6pm at North Allegheny
BOYS – 4A New Castle vs. McGuffey – 7:30pm at Ambridge

Thursday – 3/16/17

BOYS – Ursuline vs. Cleveland CC – 6:15pm at Canton Civic Center

Possible Friday Games – 3/17/17

GIRLS – 2A West Middlesex? vs Bishop McCort / Vincentian

BOYS – D4 McDonald / Warren JFK vs. Lutheran East / Malvern – 7pm / Canton Fieldhouse
BOYS – 1A Kennedy Catholic? vs. Elk County Catholic / Williamsburg
BOYS – 3A Greenville? vs. Erie First Christian / Washington

Possible Saturday Games – 3/18/17

GIRLS – 1A Kennedy Catholic? vs. Winchester Thurston / Juniata Valley
GIRLS – 3A Neshannock? vs. Delone Catholic / West Shamokin

BOYS – D2 Ursuline? vs. Mentor Lake Catholic / Akron SVSM – 12pm / Canton Civic
BOYS – 2A Wilmington? vs. Bishop McCort / Sacred Heart
BOYS – 4A Grove City? vs. Middletown / Greater Johnstown
BOYS – 4A New Castle? vs. Beaver Falls / Strong Vincent

