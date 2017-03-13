2017 Campbell Memorial Baseball Preview

Head Coach: Brian Nichols, 6th season

2016 Record: 10-12

Key Returnees

Joel Flores, 2B/OF (SR)

Laz Lebron, SS/3B/P (SR)

Yianni Koullias, CF (SR)

Marc Elash, 2B/OF (JR)

Seth Jackson, C (JR)

Darion Jones, 3B/P (JR)

Ian Sewell, SS/2B (JR)

Mikael Torres, 1B/P (SO)

Strengths

The Red Devils return eight of their nine position players, including four juniors that will be three-year starters. First-Team All-Conference selection Yianni Koullias returns to his center field position after registering a .429 average (30-70) while stealing 23 bases and scoring 23 runs as a junior. Koullias will lead of while junior Ian Sewell will bat second at the top of the Red Devil lineup. In the middle of Memorial’s lineup will be juniors Darion Jones (18-61, .295 BA), Marc Elash (18-63, .285 BA) and senior Laz Lebron (11-30, .367 BA).

Weaknesses

The loss of four-year starter and ace Mike Jones (Mercyhurst Northeast) will hurt. Last Spring, Jones struck out 76 batters and only walked 8 while accumulating a 0.74 ERA. The experience of the pitching rotation is a concern for coach Nichols. Senior Laz Lebron will assume the role of #1 and sophomore Mikael Torres will look to insert his name into the top of the rotation. Finding depth and getting guys experience will be the key in the early going of the season.

2017 Schedule

Mar. 25 – at Leetonia, 12

Mar. 27 – Edgewood, 5

Mar. 28 – LaBrae, 5

Mar. 30 – at LaBrae, 5

Mar. 31 – Leetonia, 5

Apr. 1 – Jackson-Milton, 12

Apr. 3 – at Girard, 5

Apr. 4 – Girard, 5

Apr. 6 – at Mineral Ridge, 5

Apr. 7 – at East Palestine, 5

Apr. 8 – Struthers, 12

Apr. 10 – Champion, 5

Apr. 11 – at Champion, 5

Apr. 13 – at Sebring, 5

Apr. 17 – at Newton Falls, 5

Apr. 18 – Newton Falls, 5

Apr. 20 – Jefferson, 5

Apr. 22 – Lisbon, 12

Apr. 24 – at Brookfield, 5

Apr. 25 – Brookfield, 5

Apr. 27 – at South Range, 5

Apr. 29 – Western Reserve, 12

May 1 – at East, 5

May 2 – East, 5

May 4 – at Hubbard, 5

May 8 – Liberty, 5

May 9 – at Liberty, 5