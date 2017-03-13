2017 Crestview Baseball Preview

Head Coach: Dan Hill

2016 Record: 17-7

Key Returnees

Brandon Chuey, OF/P (SR)

Jacob Crawford, 1B/P (SR)

Kaden Davis, 3B/P (SR)

Dylan Dickey, OF/P (SR)

Tyler Fitzsimmons, C/OF (SR)

Peyton Wolfe, IF (SR)

Caleb Hill, SS/P (JR)

Tyler Hurd, 3B/P (SO)

Devin Turvey, Utility/P (SO)

Strengths

The Rebels return four batters (with at least 40 at-bats) who hit for over .300 last season. Sophomore Tyler Hurd led the team by averaging .450 (18-40) with 3 doubles and 7 RBIs. Hurd’s classmate – Devin Turvey – batted .366 (26-71) with 9 extra base hits and 12 RBIs. Senior Tyler Fitzsimmons finished the 2016 season with a stat line of a .321 hitter (25-78) with 20 runs scored, 4 doubles and 13 RBIs. Junior Caleb Hill hit for a .305 average (18-59) with 5 doubles while driving in 11 runners. Senior Kaden Davis led the team in RBIs with 15 as he reached base 31% of the time he came up to bat (.313 OBP).

Weaknesses

Crestview will be without their stalwart left hander – Michael McDonough (Ohio State). The 5’11, three-time ITCL First-Team selection, holds a number of school records such as career strikeouts and K’s in a single season as well as in a single game. McDonough, last Spring, was brilliant by accumulating a 1.13 ERA over 56 innings of work while striking out 110 batters with only 20 walks as he tallied a perfect 6-0 mark. Tyler Hurd, a sophomore, finished with a 2.52 ERA over 16 2/3 innings in 9 appearances (2 saves). Senior Brandon Chuey, in his limited time, posted a 0.78 ERA in 9 innings with 7 strikeouts and just one walk. Senior Dylan Dickey has pitched in 18 games over the last two seasons – totaling a 5-3 record with 53 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings.

2016 Leaders

Batting Average: Tyler Hurd – .450

On-Base Percentage: Tyler Hurd – .525

Runs Scored: Joel Fitzsimmons – 26*

Base Hits: Joel Fitzsimmons – 27*

Doubles: Devin Turvey – 7

Triples: Joel Fitzsimmons – 6*

Homeruns: Joel Fitzsimmons – 2*

Runs Batted In: Kaden Davis – 15

Earned Run Average: Michael McDonough – 1.13 (56 IP)*

Wins: Michael McDonough – 6-0*

Innings Pitched: Michael McDonough – 56.0*

Strikeouts: Michael McDonough – 110*

Saves: Tyler Hurd – 2

*-Graduated

2017 Schedule

Mar. 28 – at Weir, 5

Mar. 29 – at Ursuline, 5

Mar. 31 – at Jackson-Milton, 5

Apr. 1 – at Mooney, 11

Apr. 3 – South Range, 5

Apr. 4 – at South Range, 5

Apr. 6 – Southern, 5

Apr. 7 – at Niles, 5

Apr. 8 – Salem, 11

Apr. 10 – at East Palestine, 5

Apr. 11 – East Palestine, 5

Apr. 13 – Mineral Ridge, 5

Apr. 15 – at Toronto (DH), 12 & 2:30

Apr. 18 – Springfield, 5

Apr. 19 – at Springfield, 5

Apr. 20 – McDonald, 5

Apr. 21 – Lisbon, 5

Apr. 22 – Boardman, 11

Apr. 24 – United, 5

Apr. 25 – at United, 5

Apr. 27 – Lowellville, 5

Apr. 28 – Weir, 5

Apr. 29 – at Magnolia, 2

May 1 – Columbiana, 5

May 2 – Linsly, 5

May 4 – Western Reserve, 5

May 8 – at Sebring, 5