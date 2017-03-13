2017 Crestview Baseball Preview

The Rebels will travel to Weir for the opener.

By Published: Updated:
Crestview baseball

2017 Crestview Baseball Preview
Head Coach: Dan Hill
2016 Record: 17-7

Key Returnees
Brandon Chuey, OF/P (SR)
Jacob Crawford, 1B/P (SR)
Kaden Davis, 3B/P (SR)
Dylan Dickey, OF/P (SR)
Tyler Fitzsimmons, C/OF (SR)
Peyton Wolfe, IF (SR)
Caleb Hill, SS/P (JR)
Tyler Hurd, 3B/P (SO)
Devin Turvey, Utility/P (SO)

Strengths
The Rebels return four batters (with at least 40 at-bats) who hit for over .300 last season. Sophomore Tyler Hurd led the team by averaging .450 (18-40) with 3 doubles and 7 RBIs. Hurd’s classmate – Devin Turvey – batted .366 (26-71) with 9 extra base hits and 12 RBIs. Senior Tyler Fitzsimmons finished the 2016 season with a stat line of a .321 hitter (25-78) with 20 runs scored, 4 doubles and 13 RBIs. Junior Caleb Hill hit for a .305 average (18-59) with 5 doubles while driving in 11 runners. Senior Kaden Davis led the team in RBIs with 15 as he reached base 31% of the time he came up to bat (.313 OBP).

Weaknesses
Crestview will be without their stalwart left hander – Michael McDonough (Ohio State). The 5’11, three-time ITCL First-Team selection, holds a number of school records such as career strikeouts and K’s in a single season as well as in a single game. McDonough, last Spring, was brilliant by accumulating a 1.13 ERA over 56 innings of work while striking out 110 batters with only 20 walks as he tallied a perfect 6-0 mark. Tyler Hurd, a sophomore, finished with a 2.52 ERA over 16 2/3 innings in 9 appearances (2 saves). Senior Brandon Chuey, in his limited time, posted a 0.78 ERA in 9 innings with 7 strikeouts and just one walk. Senior Dylan Dickey has pitched in 18 games over the last two seasons – totaling a 5-3 record with 53 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings.

2016 Leaders
Batting Average: Tyler Hurd – .450
On-Base Percentage: Tyler Hurd – .525
Runs Scored: Joel Fitzsimmons – 26*
Base Hits: Joel Fitzsimmons – 27*
Doubles: Devin Turvey – 7
Triples: Joel Fitzsimmons – 6*
Homeruns: Joel Fitzsimmons – 2*
Runs Batted In: Kaden Davis – 15

Earned Run Average: Michael McDonough – 1.13 (56 IP)*
Wins: Michael McDonough – 6-0*
Innings Pitched: Michael McDonough – 56.0*
Strikeouts: Michael McDonough – 110*
Saves: Tyler Hurd – 2
*-Graduated

2017 Schedule
Mar. 28 – at Weir, 5
Mar. 29 – at Ursuline, 5
Mar. 31 – at Jackson-Milton, 5
Apr. 1 – at Mooney, 11
Apr. 3 – South Range, 5
Apr. 4 – at South Range, 5
Apr. 6 – Southern, 5
Apr. 7 – at Niles, 5
Apr. 8 – Salem, 11
Apr. 10 – at East Palestine, 5
Apr. 11 – East Palestine, 5
Apr. 13 – Mineral Ridge, 5
Apr. 15 – at Toronto (DH), 12 & 2:30
Apr. 18 – Springfield, 5
Apr. 19 – at Springfield, 5
Apr. 20 – McDonald, 5
Apr. 21 – Lisbon, 5
Apr. 22 – Boardman, 11
Apr. 24 – United, 5
Apr. 25 – at United, 5
Apr. 27 – Lowellville, 5
Apr. 28 – Weir, 5
Apr. 29 – at Magnolia, 2
May 1 – Columbiana, 5
May 2 – Linsly, 5
May 4 – Western Reserve, 5
May 8 – at Sebring, 5

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s