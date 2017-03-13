AP source: Cavaliers to sign forward Larry Sanders

Sanders averaged 6.5 points and 5.8 rebounds during five seasons for Milwaukee.

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published:
Cleveland Cavaliers Basketball - Cleveland,Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) – A person familiar with the decisions says the Cleveland Cavaliers will sign free agent forward Larry Sanders.

Sanders is in Cleveland taking his physical and is expected to be under contract by later Monday, said the person who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Cavs have not announced any roster moves.

The Cavs have been looking to add another frontcourt player after center Andrew Bogut broke his left leg last week after just 58 seconds of his debut. Bogut is expected to be waived to clear a roster spot for Sanders.

The 6-foot-11 Sanders hasn’t played since 2015. He worked out for Cleveland last month, but the team decided to sign Bogut instead.

Sanders averaged 6.5 points and 5.8 rebounds during five seasons for Milwaukee.

The defending NBA champions lost in Houston on Sunday and are just 2-5 in March.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s