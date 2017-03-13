Cashless tolling tested on I-376 on Pa. Turnpike

By Published:
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will introduce cashless tolling in April on the I-376 Beaver Valley Expressway (Toll 376), in Beaver and Lawrence counties.

This is the second location selected to test a cashless tolling system.

E-Z pass customers will have their toll deducted from their E-Z pass account. All other drivers will be sent a toll by license plate invoice.

High-speed cameras mounted at the tollbooths will take a picture of vehicles license plates as they move through the tool booth.

This change will occur without employee layoffs. Toll collectors will be relocated to other toll plazas within the system.

